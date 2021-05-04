Advertisement

Ossian restaurant on top of Iowa’s best burger rankings for 2021

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OSSIAN, Iowa (KCRG) - A northeast Iowa restaurant is the winner of the 2021 Iowa’s Best Burger competition.

Bambino’s won the annual contest sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. Submissions were taken from the general public, then the top 10 finishers based on an online vote were visited by judges to determine the winner.

Burgers are served all day at the restaurant, located at 102 N Lydia Street, with hours from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

