One injured in Tuesday morning shooting in Dubuque
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Dubuque early Tuesday morning.
Officers said they were called to a residence at 2900 Brunswick Street at about 2:59 a.m.
At the scene, law enforcement found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left shoulder in the rear of the residence.
The woman was taken to MercyOne Dubuque and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Officials said her injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation remains ongoing.
