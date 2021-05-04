One injured in Tuesday morning shooting in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Dubuque early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were called to a residence at 2900 Brunswick Street at about 2:59 a.m.

At the scene, law enforcement found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left shoulder in the rear of the residence.

The woman was taken to MercyOne Dubuque and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Officials said her injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

