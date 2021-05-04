Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who died in a plane crash in rural Tiffin on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said 73-year-old Dale Bieber, of Coralville, was the only occupant of the single-engine aircraft.
First responders responded to the crash at 250th Street and Greencastle Avenue NW just before 4 p.m.
Witnesses told officials an airplane was seen near the Greencastle Airport before crashing into a neighboring farm field.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
