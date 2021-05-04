Advertisement

Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency responders were able to revive a man who was electrocuted while working on the roof of a Cedar Rapids farm store, according to officials.

At around 3:08 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other first responders were sent to a report of a possible electrocution at the southwest side Theisen’s store, located at 3111 16th Avenue SW. The first people to arrive at the scene located a man, approximately in his 20s, who was unresponsive and in apparent cardiac arrest.

The man was brought back to consciousness using a defibrillator, according to officials. He will require additional medical care for electrical-related injuries.

Fire department officials believe that the man was working on the roof and was shocked when a piece of sheet metal hit a power line.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

Stadium Bar and Grill
‘Hopefully, a very busy season for us’: Neighboring bar welcomes fans with new Kernels season
Stadium Bar and Grill
Neighboring bar welcomes fans with new Kernels season
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) takes notes at a county meeting in Monticello on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Sen. Grassley speaks to local cattle farmers about proposed legislation
People sit for interviews at a job fair, hosted by entertainment venue operations company...
VenuWorks Cedar Rapids looking to hire more staff as events return
Senator Grassley speaks to cattle farmers about proposed legislation
Senator Grassley speaks to cattle farmers about proposed legislation