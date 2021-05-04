Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency responders were able to revive a man who was electrocuted while working on the roof of a Cedar Rapids farm store, according to officials.

At around 3:08 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other first responders were sent to a report of a possible electrocution at the southwest side Theisen’s store, located at 3111 16th Avenue SW. The first people to arrive at the scene located a man, approximately in his 20s, who was unresponsive and in apparent cardiac arrest.

The man was brought back to consciousness using a defibrillator, according to officials. He will require additional medical care for electrical-related injuries.

Fire department officials believe that the man was working on the roof and was shocked when a piece of sheet metal hit a power line.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

