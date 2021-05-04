Advertisement

Kernels baseball returns after 600-day absence

By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time the Cedar Rapids Kernels played a game at Veterans Memorial Stadium was September 8, 2019 against Clinton in the Midwest League Playoffs. More than 600 days later, baseball has returned to Cedar Rapids as the Kernels prepare for their season opener on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to have baseball back,” said Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman. “It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve played a real game or been on a baseball field other than spring training.”

Players and fans will experience some protocols at least for the start of the season. Fans will be required to wear masks when they enter the ballpark and must wear them in the concourse area and the concession stands. For now, fan capacity will be at least 35-percent.

“We hope that we’ll get new requirements for June,” said Kernels general manager Scott Wilson. “Right now Major League Baseball is doing it one month at a time; we have our May requirements and we’re following those.”

Kernels open the season on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart announced on Saturday, February 6, 2021 that the City's mask...
Mask mandate loosened in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
UPDATE: Victim of morning drive-by shooting identified; arrested

Latest News

A man from Solon always finds new ways to add bikes to his collection.
Solon man inspired to open bike shop after owning 500 bikes
A Solon man finds some way to find add a new bike to his collection.
Solon man owns 500 bikes
The Kernels will open the 2021 season on Tuesday after not playing a game since September of...
Kernels baseball returns after 600-day absence
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 3, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, May 3, 2021