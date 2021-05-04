Kernels baseball returns after 600-day absence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time the Cedar Rapids Kernels played a game at Veterans Memorial Stadium was September 8, 2019 against Clinton in the Midwest League Playoffs. More than 600 days later, baseball has returned to Cedar Rapids as the Kernels prepare for their season opener on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a good feeling to have baseball back,” said Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman. “It feels like it’s been forever since we’ve played a real game or been on a baseball field other than spring training.”

Players and fans will experience some protocols at least for the start of the season. Fans will be required to wear masks when they enter the ballpark and must wear them in the concourse area and the concession stands. For now, fan capacity will be at least 35-percent.

“We hope that we’ll get new requirements for June,” said Kernels general manager Scott Wilson. “Right now Major League Baseball is doing it one month at a time; we have our May requirements and we’re following those.”

Kernels open the season on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

