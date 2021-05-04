Iowa reports 373 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 373 more cases of COVID-19, but the state had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 365,993 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,959 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Iowa now has 1,103,302 people fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard.

There are 195 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 34 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 48 are in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 2,356 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,717,165 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.8 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.