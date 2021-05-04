Advertisement

Iowa doctors express excitement over expected COVID-19 vaccine authorization for kids

Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and15 next week.

Iowa Health officials say they’re excited. Right now, it’s only authorized for people 16 years of age and older.

Doctors say this could give relief to some school officials.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 1.1 million Iowans are fully vaccinated. That’s about a third of the state’s population.

Doctor Ravi Vemuri with MercyOne says getting more Iowans vaccinated is crucial. Recently Iowa’s vaccination numbers have declined.

Vemuri says the full data will come along with authorization, but early indication shows 100 percent effectiveness with no serious side effects.

He says it could make a large impact on schools across the state.

“Imagine the great relief amongst the teachers, the school workers, the parents and all the kids if we can get a good chunk of these people vaccinated,” Vemuri said.

The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer shots for children younger than 12 in the fall.

