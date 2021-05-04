Advertisement

Feds: Man used fraudulent PPP loan to buy alpaca farm

Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and...
Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and money laundering, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts pizza parlor lied about the number of employees he had to fraudulently obtain more than $660,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds, then used some of the money to buy and stock an alpaca farm in Vermont, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Dana McIntyre, 57, of Grafton, Vermont, was arrested Tuesday and charged with wire fraud and money laundering, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

He is scheduled to appear remotely in U.S. District Court in Boston later Tuesday.

“My client denies the allegation and will have further comment at a later date,” McIntyre’s attorney, Jason Stelmack, said in an email.

McIntyre, who formerly lived in Beverly and Essex, Massachusetts, was the owner of Rasta Pasta Pizzeria in Beverly in April 2020 when he applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, prosecutors said.

But in his application, he falsified an official tax form and claimed the pizza shop had almost 50 employees, when records indicate it had fewer than 10, in an effort to inflate the size of the loan he was entitled to, authorities said.

After receiving the loan, he sold the pizza shop and used the money to purchase and upgrade a farm in Vermont and buy several alpacas, authorities said. He also bought at least two vehicles — including a 1950 Hudson — and weekly airtime for a cryptocurrency-themed radio show that he hosted, prosecutors said.

If convicted of both charges, he faces up to 40 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
A Cedar Rapids Fire Department ladder truck removes a man, who received a significant electric...
Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

Jose Garcia, a 3-year-old boy with Down syndrome, is expected to make a full recovery after...
Awning helps save boy with Down syndrome in fall from 5th-floor window
The boy's family says he fell after removing cardboard flaps that surrounded the air...
Boy, 3, with Down syndrome survives 5-story fall from apartment window
Cheney’s political future was increasingly in peril as McCarthy signaled he would no longer...
McCarthy caught on hit mic venting about Cheney after Trump vote
The 47-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld, was found Sunday afternoon in a...
Woman missing for 5 months survives winter in Utah canyon
The 47-year-old woman had been reported missing in November 2020 after her abandoned vehicle...
Missing woman found alive after 5 months in Utah canyon