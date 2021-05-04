Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - The man killed in a northeast Iowa all-terrain vehicle crash was a member of the Edgewood Fire Department, according to a post on the department’s social media on Monday night.
Jordan Cabalka, 32, was killed when an ATV that he was a passenger on lost control on a curve on Wood Edge Drive, leading to a crash just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the ATV was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.
The Edgewood Fire Department, a volunteer-staffed agency, posted an image of Cabalka’s uniform on its Facebook page late on Monday night. It said that he had been a member of the department for two years.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.