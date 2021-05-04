Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - The man killed in a northeast Iowa all-terrain vehicle crash was a member of the Edgewood Fire Department, according to a post on the department’s social media on Monday night.

Jordan Cabalka, 32, was killed when an ATV that he was a passenger on lost control on a curve on Wood Edge Drive, leading to a crash just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The driver of the ATV was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Edgewood Fire Department, a volunteer-staffed agency, posted an image of Cabalka’s uniform on its Facebook page late on Monday night. It said that he had been a member of the department for two years.

It is with much sadness we inform you of the passing of our brother, Jordan Cabalka. Jordan has been part of our... Posted by Edgewood Fire Department on Monday, May 3, 2021

