Clouds to start us off, a cooler afternoon in the lower 60s likely

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a cooler one when compared to yesterday. Look for north wind to occasionally gust over 20 mph with lingering clouds around this morning. Those clouds will likely thin out somewhat through the day, allowing for a return to highs around 60 in many areas. Additional precipitation this week looks very slight and tied only to a weak cold front on Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. Looking ahead to Mother’s Day weekend, the potential for cool, showery weather is there, especially on Saturday. Hopefully by Sunday the activity will only be isolated, but temperatures will still likely be in the upper 50s for highs.

