Clouds gradually decrease through the day

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect more clouds early on this afternoon, before they gradually dissipate through the evening, which should set up for a great sunset tonight. Highs rise into the upper 50s and low 60s with north winds between 10-20mph.

Overnight, clear skies allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. A nice day ahead for tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds and highs jump into the mid to upper 60s.

A weak system moves through tomorrow night and into Thursday morning, where a few light showers may be possible. We end the week on a high note with highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies ahead of a chance for rain for Mother’s Day weekend. Temperatures will also be on the cool side in the mid to upper 50s.

