Clear and cool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure bringing light wind and clear skies tonight. This allows our temperatures to drop into the 30s. There is a potential for some patchy frost, mainly in frost-prone areas, but it will warm quickly on Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s sunshine turns cloudy as a weak system drifts across the state overnight resulting in an isolated shower chance. Thursday and Friday look good overall with showers and cooler conditions on tap for the weekend. Have a great night!

