Cedar Rapids schools to offer free meals to all kids throughout the summer

(Phil Reed/KCRG)
(Phil Reed/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids in Cedar Rapids will be able to receive free breakfasts and lunches throughout the summer thanks to funding from the USDA.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced on Tuesday it’s participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, which will provide meals to all children age 18 and under.

The grab and go meals will be available Monday through Friday from June 7, 2021, through August 13, 2021, at the following sites:

  • Grant Elementary, 254 Outlook Dr. SW
  • Johnson STEAM Academy, 355 18th St SE
  • Pierce Elementary, 4343 Marilyn Dr. NE
  • Roosevelt Middle School, 300 13th St NW
  • Grant Wood Elementary, 645 26th St SE
  • Truman Elementary, 441 West Point Rd NW
  • Viola Gibson Elementary, 6101 Gibson Dr. NE

Pick-up times are from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

There is no charge for the meals. Pick-up days and times are for both breakfast and lunch. Meals are not to be consumed on-site. The child does not have to be present. No ID or paperwork is required. Quick drive-thru service is available. Menus are available on Nutrislice.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

