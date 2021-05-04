Advertisement

Box of abandoned chickens rescued outside of Cedar Rapids Theisen’s store

Box of abandoned chickens rescued outside Cedar Rapids Theisen's store.
Box of abandoned chickens rescued outside Cedar Rapids Theisen's store.(Courtesy Photo)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five chickens abandoned in a box outside a Cedar Rapids Theisen’s are now safe at their new home.

The chickens were found Sunday crammed in a box outside the store on 16th Avenue SW. They were left in the heat, with a sign listing them as free. Rescuers told us the chickens didn’t have room to move and had defecated on each other.

Some people who noticed the abandoned chickens called Critter Crusaders to help. Critter Crusaders got in touch with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary out of Oxford, who ultimately ended up taking in the chickens.

Shawn Camp, the executive director and co-founder of the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, says it’s not illegal to abandon chickens in this way.

”They don’t deserve to be dumped in a box so if we could make better laws for all farm animals that would be great but certainly for the birds because they have no protection under federal law,” Camp said.

The chickens are all estimated to be around 3 weeks old, likely purchased as chicks around Easter time. They now have lots of space and food to enjoy at the Iowa Farm Sanctuary.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirm that one person has died in a single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin on...
Officials identify victim who died in Johnson County plane crash
A Cedar Rapids Fire Department ladder truck removes a man, who received a significant electric...
Man resuscitated after severe electric shock while working on Cedar Rapids roof
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
Candles in mourning.
Edgewood Fire Department mourns man killed in Sunday ATV crash

Latest News

Stadium Bar and Grill
‘Hopefully, a very busy season for us’: Neighboring bar welcomes fans with new Kernels season
Stadium Bar and Grill
Neighboring bar welcomes fans with new Kernels season
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) takes notes at a county meeting in Monticello on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Sen. Grassley speaks to local cattle farmers about proposed legislation
People sit for interviews at a job fair, hosted by entertainment venue operations company...
VenuWorks Cedar Rapids looking to hire more staff as events return
Senator Grassley speaks to cattle farmers about proposed legislation
Senator Grassley speaks to cattle farmers about proposed legislation