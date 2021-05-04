Box of abandoned chickens rescued outside of Cedar Rapids Theisen’s store

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five chickens abandoned in a box outside a Cedar Rapids Theisen’s are now safe at their new home.

The chickens were found Sunday crammed in a box outside the store on 16th Avenue SW. They were left in the heat, with a sign listing them as free. Rescuers told us the chickens didn’t have room to move and had defecated on each other.

Some people who noticed the abandoned chickens called Critter Crusaders to help. Critter Crusaders got in touch with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary out of Oxford, who ultimately ended up taking in the chickens.

Shawn Camp, the executive director and co-founder of the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, says it’s not illegal to abandon chickens in this way.

”They don’t deserve to be dumped in a box so if we could make better laws for all farm animals that would be great but certainly for the birds because they have no protection under federal law,” Camp said.

The chickens are all estimated to be around 3 weeks old, likely purchased as chicks around Easter time. They now have lots of space and food to enjoy at the Iowa Farm Sanctuary.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.