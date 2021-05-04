Border Patrol agents seize firearm, stop human smuggling attempt
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Texas continue to seize firearms during human smuggling attempts.
The most recent incident occurred on May 1 when agents at the Hebbronville Border Patrol Station stopped a white SUV that was travelling on Highway 359.
KGNS reports the agents found seven Mexican Nationals and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol while searching the vehicle.
During the fiscal year, agents have seized more than 30 firearms, which is a dramatic increase from the same time frame last year.
