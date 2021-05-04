Border Patrol agents seize firearm, stop human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Texas continue to seize firearms during human smuggling attempts.

The most recent incident occurred on May 1 when agents at the Hebbronville Border Patrol Station stopped a white SUV that was travelling on Highway 359.

KGNS reports the agents found seven Mexican Nationals and a 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol while searching the vehicle.

During the fiscal year, agents have seized more than 30 firearms, which is a dramatic increase from the same time frame last year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.