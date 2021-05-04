2021 ‘Guide to Sunscreens’ lists more than 200 safe sunscreens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Environmental Working Group released their annual “Guide to Sunscreens,” analyzing more than 1,800 sunscreens to determine how safe they are.

EWG found that 75 percent of the sunscreens did not provide adequate sun protection, or used chemicals that may be harmful.

The FDA says many sunscreens use ingredients that need additional safety and efficacy tests.

The mineral ingredients that block dangerous sun rays and that are environmentally safe are zinc oxide and titanium dioxide.

The FDA also says choosing a sunscreen with a higher SPF value has not been shown to be any more protective than one with a lower value.

Additionally, the FDA says spray on sunscreens may not coat the skin enough to grant proper protection. It also wants all spray products to undergo more safety testing due to inhalation risks.

The Environmental Working Group made a list of 214 of the “Best Recreational Sunscreens,” see the list here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.