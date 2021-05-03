Working Iowa: Cellsite Solutions looking to fill several entry-level positions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You’ve probably seen the small shelters at the bottom of cellphones and broadcast towers.

There’s not much to them on the outside of them, they’re pretty boring. But on the inside is all the electrical components that operate the towers. Cellsite Solutions in Cedar Rapids is responsible for refurbishing these shelters when they’re decommissioned.

Maxwell Siglin has been an ISP Electrical Field Foreman with Cellsite for a little more than a year now. He oversees many of the projects happening at the Hawkeye Downs site.

“I oversee...the building of the electrical and the inside equipment and materials that are going on the inside the shelters,” he said. “[That includes] the racking, the fiber, ducts, the ladder racks and of course, any of the electrical stuff, AC/DC systems and anything that’s Data Comm.”

After they’re refurbished, the shelters are sent back out across the country, to wherever they’re needed. But there’s an increase in the workload right now. Of course, that means the need to hire more people.

“We need to see guys in lots of our departments here,” he said. “Because we’re growing at such a rapid pace that we just need more.”

There’s an abundance of positions open, from field tech crews to the HVAC department which installs heating and cooling on the shelters.

There are also open positions at Cellsite’s Headquarters on C Street SW in Cedar Rapids. That includes executive and marketing leaders in addition to logistics personnel, like Joseph Mulangaliro. He’s been a logistics manager with the company for just 7 months.

“I’m in charge of basically coordinating, not only just our drivers but making sure our shipments are on time on top of getting loads back,” he said. “We need more drivers, or people who are helping us refurbishing, more office personnel, and probably another one of me.”

In all, the company wants to hire about 20 to 25 people across the board. Human Resources Director Amanda Tylee says COVID-19 is a big reason behind that increased workload.

“With the pandemic happening, and everyone working from home and kids having to do homeschooling, it’s opened up people’s eyes in rural areas,” she said. “So the fiber broadband has exploded.”

She says several of the open positions are entry-level. The company considers itself a trade so that means there’s plenty of on-the-job training.

“If you come in and you’re entry-level, you can literally move from--say you started in referb--you can move to HVAC,” Tylee said. “And then we have an apprenticeship, so we can get you in and started in getting a certificate in HVAC.”

She said the company strongly values employees’ growth and finding ways to cross-train them.

“We definitely believe in morphing our employees,” she said. “Investing in them, growing them so that they can either advance in their department or move over to a more prestigious department.

Tylee said a good attitude and communication will really help a new employee succeed.

“If you’re learning or task or you’re not familiar with a task,” she said, “all of our individuals want you to ask questions because they love to train and want to be able to hand off that task to the next person.”

For more details about jobs with Cellsite Solution, click or tap here.

"

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.