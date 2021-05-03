Advertisement

VenuWorks to hold job fair to fill over 100 part-time positions

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An entertainment management company will be looking to fill dozens of jobs in a one-day event this week.

VenuWorks, which handles the operation of the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, ImOn Ice Arena, McGrath Amphitheatre, and Paramount Theatre, is holding a job fair on Tuesday, May 4, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The positions will be part-time, and include jobs such as ushers, concessions staff, cooks, operations labor, stagehands, ticket sellers, housekeeping, ice skating staff, and even Zamboni drivers.

“Our part-time positions are unique – it is definitely not your normal part-time gig,” Michael Silva, the executive director of VenuWorks, said. “Our hours are very flexible and fit to the employee’s schedule, not the other way around. Additionally, we just completed a wage study and have adjusted part-time rates to be competitive in the current market.”

Silva said that a return to larger in-person events, as COVID-19-related restrictions are being reduced, requires the organization to fill about half of its normal part-time workforce that has been unnecessary over the last year.

People who attend the job fair should bring a driver’s license and social security card for the interviews, which could result in a job offer on-site. Those who cannot attend the in-person job fair may still apply for open positions through the VenuWorks website.

