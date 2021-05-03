US appeals court to consider Idaho transgender athletes ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An appeals court will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports teams.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in a case that will have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead.

Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year, including Iowa though proposals have not yet advanced through either chamber of the legislature. Bans have been enacted in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. Florida lawmakers passed a bill, and South Dakota’s governor issued an executive order.

