US appeals court to consider Idaho transgender athletes ban

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in...
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Idaho lawmakers moved forward with legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a federal court ruling declaring such a ban unconstitutional. An appeals court on Monday, May 3, 2021, will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the case that will likely have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho's lead.(Keith Ridler | AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
By KEITH RIDDLER, Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An appeals court will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports teams.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in a case that will have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead.

Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year, including Iowa though proposals have not yet advanced through either chamber of the legislature. Bans have been enacted in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. Florida lawmakers passed a bill, and South Dakota’s governor issued an executive order.

