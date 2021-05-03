Suspect and victim arrested after drive-by shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect and the victim of a drive-by shooting that happened Monday morning in Cedar Rapids.

Police say someone fired from a car at someone walking along the 3700 block of Blairs Ferry Road NE, just east of the intersection of Edgewood Rd. NE. Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident.

A Hiawatha police officer was able to stop a vehicle that matched witness descriptions about a mile up the road, in front of AutoZone on Blairs Ferry Road NE. Police took the driver into custody. That driver has not yet been charged and police did not release his identity.

Shortly after the shooting, 30 year-old Terrell Taylor showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He received treatment and was released into police custody on a warrant for Robbery-2nd Degree from the Iowa City Police Department. Taylor is now being held in the Linn County Jail.

