Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A car wash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was in a significant fire on Monday afternoon, according to video from the scene.

The fire, based on eyewitness reports and video submitted by a KCRG-TV9 viewer, was at the Blue Lagoon Car Wash, located at 5721 C Street SW just south of U.S. Highway 30. Large amounts of smoke and flames were visible in the video.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said that a vehicle inside the car wash caught fire, which spread to the rest of the building. No injuries were reported.

No other information about the fire was available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.