Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames

A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.(YouNews Submission/Lindsey Clark)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A car wash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was in a significant fire on Monday afternoon, according to video from the scene.

The fire, based on eyewitness reports and video submitted by a KCRG-TV9 viewer, was at the Blue Lagoon Car Wash, located at 5721 C Street SW just south of U.S. Highway 30. Large amounts of smoke and flames were visible in the video.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said that a vehicle inside the car wash caught fire, which spread to the rest of the building. No injuries were reported.

No other information about the fire was available at this time.

