Advertisement

Rain & storms continue through this evening

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms will continue to move through eastern Iowa through the afternoon and evening hours, but will be wrapping up quickly as we will be dry through the overnight hours.

Areas could see the potential of up to 0.5″ of rainfall from this depending on if you get under a thunderstorm. A few storms may be on the stronger side in the southeastern corner of the state. The main threat would be damaging wind, lightning, and heavy downpours. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Tomorrow will be a cooler and cloudy day, as highs only reach the upper 50s with north winds between 15-25mph.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s by Wednesday and stay that way the rest of the week. A few showers may be possible Thursday and this weekend for Mother’s Day. Highs this weekend look to be on the cooler side as well in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Brooklyn Pitts

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rain and storms today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Rain arrives today along with cooler temperatures
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast