Rain & storms continue through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and storms will continue to move through eastern Iowa through the afternoon and evening hours, but will be wrapping up quickly as we will be dry through the overnight hours.

Areas could see the potential of up to 0.5″ of rainfall from this depending on if you get under a thunderstorm. A few storms may be on the stronger side in the southeastern corner of the state. The main threat would be damaging wind, lightning, and heavy downpours. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s. Tomorrow will be a cooler and cloudy day, as highs only reach the upper 50s with north winds between 15-25mph.

Temperatures will be back in the 60s by Wednesday and stay that way the rest of the week. A few showers may be possible Thursday and this weekend for Mother’s Day. Highs this weekend look to be on the cooler side as well in the upper 50s.

