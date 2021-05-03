Rain arrives today along with cooler temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow-moving cold front is still on the way today. It has produced some showers and storms off to our northwest during the night and will continue to very slowly push southeast through the day. Rainfall amounts of a quarter to half-inch remain possible depending on if you get underneath a thunderstorm. If so, your area may get a bit more than that. As for temperatures, plan on a day in the 60s north and lower 70s farther southeast. Aside from this rain chance today, it’s a fairly quiet week with only isolated showers possible Thursday morning. Mother’s Day weekend continues to look chilly, which has been common the last few years. Plan on highs mainly in the 50s this weekend with a chance of showers.

