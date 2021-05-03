Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Brooklyn Pitts

Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl
By Caitlin Harbach
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl.

Police said Brooklyn Pitts was last seen on Sunday at 7 p.m. southbound in the 1000 block of 12th St. in Marion.

She was wearing blue leggings and a black T-shirt with a rainbow emoji.

Police said the child may be in the company of her father Steven Pitts who is not currently authorized to have custody of her.

Anyone with information should call Marion Police.

