UPDATE: Victim of morning drive-by shooting identified; arrested

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say one person was injured, and one person has been taken into custody following on Monday morning shooting on the city’s NE side.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Blairs Ferry Road NE at around 10:20 a.m. Monday. That is near the intersection of N. Pine Drive NE and Blairs Ferry Road NE.

A police spokesperson says Terrell Howard Taylor, 30, showed up at a local hospital with injuries.

Police say Taylor was walking in the area when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Witnesses provided Cedar Rapids police with a description of the suspect vehicle and a Hiawatha police officer was able to stop the vehicle a short distance away.

The driver is being held in custody while the investigation continues.

Taylor was treated at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s and then released into the custody of police due to a warrant for second-degree robbery from the Iowa City Police Department.

Police say it appears this was not a random incident and Taylor was targeted by the shooter.

Stay with KCRG-TV 9 for updates when they become available.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.