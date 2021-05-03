Advertisement

One dead, one injured in ATV crash

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a person driving an ATV lost control on a curve in Delaware County, leading to a crash that killed one person.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday on Wood Edge Drive near Edgewood.

State Patrol says a 25 year old from Edgewood was driving the ATV. She was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered injuries. First responders took her to the hospital.

32 year old Jordan Cabalka from Edgewood was a passenger wearing a seatbelt on the ATV who died in the crash.

Both people were thrown from the ATV when it rolled.

Multiple agencies also responded to the scene.

