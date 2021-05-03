Advertisement

Monthly Midwest economy survey index soars to all-time high

Jobs and economic reports.
Jobs and economic reports.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey shows the economy in nine Midwest and Plains states roaring back to life in the wake of a devastating global pandemic, with the survey’s overall index soaring to its highest reading since it began almost three decades ago.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for April released Monday came in at 73.9 from March’s 68.9. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says the region has regained more than half the 106,000 manufacturing jobs lost to the pandemic in April 2020.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart announced on Saturday, February 6, 2021 that the City's mask...
Mask mandate loosened in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
UPDATE: Victim of morning drive-by shooting identified; arrested

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
First two cases of India variant of COVID-19 detected in Iowa
Johnson County prosecutors have charged 58-year-old Michael Balance, of Des Moines, Iowa, with...
Iowa man charged with killing inside Kansas apartment
Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential...
Iowa reports 373 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday
New annual normal changes from NOAA looking at previous 1980-2010 climate normals to new data...
NOAA releases new climate normal for 1991-2020
Revette Sauser, 52, faces a first degree murder charge, accused of shooting and killing her...
Trial underway for Iowa woman accused of killing her husband 10 years ago