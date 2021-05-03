Advertisement

Men charged in Des Moines triple homicide seek separate trials

Leontreal Jones, left, Emmanual Totaye, Jr., middle, and Daishawn Gills, right.
Leontreal Jones, left, Emmanual Totaye, Jr., middle, and Daishawn Gills, right.(Courtesy Photos)
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three men charged in a triple homicide that saw three teens shot to death inside a Des Moines home are seeking separate trials in the case.

Television station KCCI reports that a judge is set to decide this week whether to grant the suspects’ motions to be tried separately for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.

Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones are all requesting separate trials, but state prosecutors want them tried together.

