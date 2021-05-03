Matthew Robbins found guilty in murder of James Booher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal jury has found Matthew Robbins guilty of three charges in the 2014 murder of James Booher.

The jury found Robbins guilty of robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder on Monday morning following a nine-day trial and more than nine hours of deliberation.

Robbins was accused, along with William Yancey and Danielle Busch, of robbing Booher, a known drug dealer, on May 31, 2014.

“Matthew Robbins used a gun to steal drugs and money,” said Acting United States Attorney Sean R. Berry in a written statement. “Robbins’s actions resulted in the death of the man he robbed. Today’s verdict holds him accountable for that death. This verdict was made possible by the extraordinary cooperation and hard work of more than a dozen law enforcement agencies.”

A sentencing date has not been set for Robbins, but he remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Robbins faces 10 years to life in prison, a $750,000 fine, and 11 years of supervised release following any prison time.

Busch pleaded guilty to her role back in April of 2020. Yancey’s trial is still pending.

