Advertisement

Matthew Robbins found guilty in murder of James Booher

(KCRG)
By Eric Page
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal jury has found Matthew Robbins guilty of three charges in the 2014 murder of James Booher.

The jury found Robbins guilty of robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder on Monday morning following a nine-day trial and more than nine hours of deliberation.

Robbins was accused, along with William Yancey and Danielle Busch, of robbing Booher, a known drug dealer, on May 31, 2014.

“Matthew Robbins used a gun to steal drugs and money,” said Acting United States Attorney Sean R. Berry in a written statement.  “Robbins’s actions resulted in the death of the man he robbed.  Today’s verdict holds him accountable for that death.  This verdict was made possible by the extraordinary cooperation and hard work of more than a dozen law enforcement agencies.”

A sentencing date has not been set for Robbins, but he remains in the custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.  Robbins faces 10 years to life in prison, a $750,000 fine, and 11 years of supervised release following any prison time.

Busch pleaded guilty to her role back in April of 2020. Yancey’s trial is still pending.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Brooklyn Pitts

Latest News

A sign outside of Greenwood Elementary School promotes mask-wearing on Thursday, Sept. 17,...
130 more COVID-19 cases reported to Iowa officials, seven additional deaths
Cedar Rapids car wash fire.
Cedar Rapids car wash fire
Cedar Rapids car wash fire.
Cedar Rapids car wash fire
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
Car wash thumbnail
Car wash fire