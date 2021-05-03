Mask mandate loosened in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids has loosened its mask mandate to allow vaccinated people and those gathering outdoors to drop the mask.

Mayor Brad Hart updated the language for his mask mandate for the city to align with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The updated language allows people who are fully vaccinated to gather without masks indoors with other vaccinated people. Masks are also not needed outdoors in groups of less than 50.

Masks would still be required indoors for those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - though the Mayor’s guidelines do not lay out how that would be enforced or checked. Masks are also still required for crowded outdoor settings and where it is not possible to social distance.

“As more and more people are being vaccinated we are closer to having the herd immunity needed to safely relax the precautions in place that protect the health of our citizens,” said Mayor Hart. “These changes are a positive step, but it is not the time to let down our guard. I encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible because we cannot afford to take a step backward in this fight against the COVID virus. With everyone’s help we hope to end the mandate very soon.”

