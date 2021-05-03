Advertisement

Lisbon native Austin Krob exceeding as starting pitcher at TCU

By Josh Christensen
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon native Austin Krob has done nothing but win at every level. He was an all-state baseball player in high school, played one season at Kirkwood Community College, but caught the eyes of several Power Five schools and is now pitching for one of the top teams in the country, TCU.

“For me, growing up I always wanted to play football at the Division I level, but my size and my ability to play baseball was a little bit better,” Krob said.

Krob started out as a reliever for the Horned Frogs during the shortened 2020 season, but has developed into the team’s No. 2 starter this season. He’s already had some memorable moments. His first career start was at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. He also fiddled with a no-hitter against Baylor in late March.

“I wanna go out there and throw every day,” Krob said. “I wanna be that person that comes in and shuts it down, but being a starter, you’ve got one day. You have to prepare for that one day to be the best you can be.”

In 11 starts this season, Krob has a 6-0 record with a 3.06 ERA and 68 strikeouts.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Brooklyn Pitts

Latest News

A batter swings at a pitch at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids on May 26, 2019 (Mike...
Expect more steals when you go to a Kernels game this year
Former Lisbon standout Austin Krob has played a key role as the No. 2 starter for TCU.
Sunday Night Spotlight: Austin Krob
A screen displays the Buffalo Bills pick of Marquez Stevenson, wide receiver from Houston,...
Former NFL scout Dan Shonka breaks down draft
Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college...
Vikings select Iowa State’s Nwangwu and Iowa’s Smith-Marsette