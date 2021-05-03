Lisbon native Austin Krob exceeding as starting pitcher at TCU

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lisbon native Austin Krob has done nothing but win at every level. He was an all-state baseball player in high school, played one season at Kirkwood Community College, but caught the eyes of several Power Five schools and is now pitching for one of the top teams in the country, TCU.

“For me, growing up I always wanted to play football at the Division I level, but my size and my ability to play baseball was a little bit better,” Krob said.

Krob started out as a reliever for the Horned Frogs during the shortened 2020 season, but has developed into the team’s No. 2 starter this season. He’s already had some memorable moments. His first career start was at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. He also fiddled with a no-hitter against Baylor in late March.

“I wanna go out there and throw every day,” Krob said. “I wanna be that person that comes in and shuts it down, but being a starter, you’ve got one day. You have to prepare for that one day to be the best you can be.”

In 11 starts this season, Krob has a 6-0 record with a 3.06 ERA and 68 strikeouts.

