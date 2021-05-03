Kirkwood planning to ease virus restrictions, offer more in-person classes in fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large community college in eastern Iowa will be moving away from pandemic-related changes later this year, according to officials.

Kirkwood Community College announced that it will be offering a “full schedule” of in-person classes in the fall 2021 semester, along with a reduction of COVID-19 restrictions that will result in “an environment that more closely resembles a pre-pandemic experience.”

The school said that some online and hybrid classes will still be offered, but will lean more toward in-person learning than during the course of the pandemic. Restrictions on class sizes will also be lifted.

The changes will not apply to summer semester classes.

More information is available on the school’s website.

