Advertisement

Jenner says transgender girls in women’s sports is ‘unfair’

In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school.

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it’s “a question of fairness.”

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said Saturday during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.

It was Jenner’s first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Five states have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment. There’s been a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights.

Jenner, a Republican, supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people.

Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Brooklyn Pitts

Latest News

Experts believe 70 to 85 percent of Americans must be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity....
COVID-19 restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
A 6-year-old girl had a close call with a shark in Kailua waters over the weekend, and it was...
Video shows 6-year-old’s close call with shark at Oahu beach
Video shows girl's close call with shark at Kalama Beach in Kailua
Despite the succession plan, 90-year-old Warren Buffett has said he has no plans to retire.
When Buffett is gone, Abel will take over as Berkshire CEO
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and...
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending marriage