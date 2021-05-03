Advertisement

Cooler weather takes us into early May

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms come to an end. Behind the systems, partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a mostly cloudy sky taking over on Tuesday. Overall cooler weather is the word for this week. Highs stay in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. After a chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday, we bring a chance for showers into the forecast just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart announced on Saturday, February 6, 2021 that the City's mask...
Mask mandate loosened in Cedar Rapids
Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
UPDATE: Victim of morning drive-by shooting identified; arrested

Latest News

New annual normal changes from NOAA looking at previous 1980-2010 climate normals to new data...
NOAA releases new climate normal for 1991-2020
Highs today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Clouds to start us off, a cooler afternoon in the lower 60s likely
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast