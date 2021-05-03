Cooler weather takes us into early May

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms come to an end. Behind the systems, partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with a mostly cloudy sky taking over on Tuesday. Overall cooler weather is the word for this week. Highs stay in the 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s. After a chance for a few isolated showers on Thursday, we bring a chance for showers into the forecast just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Have a great night!

