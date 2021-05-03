Advertisement

130 more COVID-19 cases reported to Iowa officials, seven additional deaths

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported to state officials was relatively low, though consistent with recent Mondays, while additional deaths were added to Iowa’s total.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 130 more people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Sunday morning. 365,620 people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Seven additional deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Iowa is now 5,959.

181 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net increase of two since Sunday morning’s report. 45 of those are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 20 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 30 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours reporting period, a rate consistent with the last several days.

A total of 2,382,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 18,926 since the same time on Sunday. 1,097,265 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 13,310.

The first-time tests of 992 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 13.1%, much lower than the previous day’s 13.1%. A total of 1,714,809 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Brooklyn Pitts

Latest News

Cedar Rapids car wash fire.
Cedar Rapids car wash fire
Cedar Rapids car wash fire.
Cedar Rapids car wash fire
A southwest side car wash on fire in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Southwest Cedar Rapids car wash engulfed in flames
Car wash thumbnail
Car wash fire