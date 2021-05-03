130 more COVID-19 cases reported to Iowa officials, seven additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported to state officials was relatively low, though consistent with recent Mondays, while additional deaths were added to Iowa’s total.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 130 more people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Sunday morning. 365,620 people have tested positive since the pandemic began.

Seven additional deaths were reported over the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Iowa is now 5,959.

181 people are in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19, a net increase of two since Sunday morning’s report. 45 of those are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 20 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 30 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours reporting period, a rate consistent with the last several days.

A total of 2,382,361 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 18,926 since the same time on Sunday. 1,097,265 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 13,310.

The first-time tests of 992 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 13.1%, much lower than the previous day’s 13.1%. A total of 1,714,809 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

