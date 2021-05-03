Advertisement

100 Days to the Iowa State Fair

Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Monday marks 100 days until the start of the Iowa State Fair after last year’s fair was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fair kicks off August 12 in Des Moines.

This year, KCCI reports, some big events are back by popular demand, including the Avenue of the Breeds. The Iowa State Fair recently tweeted that the event is moving to its new home just west of the 4-H building. Earlier this year, the fair board considered cutting the exhibit for budgetary reasons.

The fair also has a full host of grandstand acts for 2021, including Casting Crowns with special guest Jordan Feliz (Aug. 12), Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell (Aug. 13), Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), Boyz II Men with Bell Biv DeVoe (Aug. 15), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Five Finger Death Punch with special guest All That Remains (Aug. 20), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21), The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee (Aug. 22).

Available tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org.

