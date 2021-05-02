Vikings select Iowa State’s Nwangwu and Iowa’s Smith-Marsette

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Minnesota Vikings have a history of drafting players out of the state of Iowa. That continued again on Saturday.

It started in the fourth round when the Vikings selected Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu with the 119th overall pick. He didn’t get very many carries in his time in Ames, but was very well known for returning kicks.

Then in the fifth round, the Vikings selected Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette with the 157th overall pick. He becomes the first Iowa wide receiver to be drafted since Marvin McNutt in 2012. Smith-Marsette finished with 20 total touchdowns in his career, 10 of them came in the 2019 season. He joins one of the top wide receiver duos in the league with Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.