Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A single-vehicle accident caused injuries to both people that were riding on a motorcycle on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:21 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle along Williams Boulevard near its intersection with Dean Road, or located along U.S. Highway 151 between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax. Deputies believe that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by David Ballstaedt III, 45, of Cedar Rapids, had lost control, skidding on its side into a roundabout.

Ballstaedt and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the passenger was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Ballstaedt was charged with failure to maintain control and a registration violation.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance service assisted in the emergency response.

