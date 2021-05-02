Advertisement

Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home

This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Police have arrested two people after receiving a report of trespassers near the home of Britain’s Prince Andrew, the second-oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from London, were arrested after a report of intruders on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park on April 25. Police said there was no risk to anyone at the lodge, Andrew’s official residence.

Police were also called to the Royal Lodge on April 19.

The Sun newspaper reported that during the earlier incident, a 43-year-old woman spent 20 minutes on the grounds of the lodge after telling security guards she was having lunch with the monarch’s son.

The woman managed to get into the home, but was detained after asking a member of staff where Andrew was and saying that she was his fiancée, the newspaper said. Thames Valley Police said the woman was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Andrew shares the home with his former wife, Sarah, the Duchess of York.

Andrew, 61, has largely kept out of the public eye since 2019 amid controversy over his friendship with the late American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast
Man injured in Dubuque County motorcycle accident
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Dems, GOP still at odds over Biden infrastructure plan
"Natural High" 5K held in Jones County
“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County