StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People got to show off their strength during the University of Iowa’s Strong Hawk Competition on Saturday.

19 people competed in the amateur event.

UI Students put on the event and received credit as part of an event management planning project.

“Over the years, it is definitely going to grow, and I think every year people get more and more excited, and hopefully we can get even more than double the number of competitors,” said intern Storm Hoover.

Participants had to be 18 or older to compete.

