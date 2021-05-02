Advertisement

Rate of new COVID cases in Iowa down nearly 12% compared to last week

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of people in Iowa who are being reported as testing positive for the novel coronavirus continues to decrease, according to data trends compared to last week.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 326 individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 had been reported to the state since the same time on Saturday morning. The total number of individuals who have tested positive is now 365,490.

The average number of daily new cases, taken over a seven-day rolling average, was 370.3 people per day. This is lower than the rate of 418.9 as of Sunday, April 25.

2 additional people who died with the virus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of people in Iowa who have died with the virus since the pandemic began is now 5,952.

179 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, a net decrease of 10 since Saturday morning’s report and eight people fewer than at the same time last week. 42 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of two and also five lower than last Sunday. 19 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one and two lower than last Sunday. 26 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, a number somewhat lower than many of the last several days.

A total of 2,363,435 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 24,486 since the same time on Saturday. 1,083,955 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 19,808. 109,220 people have completed their vaccination course in the last week, 5,279 people more than in the previous week.

The first-time tests of 1,663 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 19.6%, fairly close to the previous day’s 19.3%. The positivity rate has fallen compared to the average daily rate of 17.5% one week ago. A total of 1,713,817 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

