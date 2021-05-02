Advertisement

Rain chances return

By Jan Ryherd
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a long, dry stretch and a rather toasty weekend, much needed rain is finally on the way.

We will see rain and some isolated thunderstorms move into northern Iowa, north of Highway 20, later this evening along a slow moving cold front. Overnight, look for rain to expand in coverage to the south and east across eastern Iowa and a second round of showers possible on Monday.

Highs reach the upper 60s early tomorrow afternoon before cooler air takes hold behind the front, knocking us back into the low 60s for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to incident at Green Castle Aero Club in Oxford
One person dead in single-engine plane crash in rural Tiffin
One dead, one injured in ATV crash
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 9-year-old girl.
Operation Quickfind: Brooklyn Pitts

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rain and storms today
Rain & storms continue through this evening
Rain and storms today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Rain arrives today along with cooler temperatures
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast