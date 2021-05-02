Rain chances return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a long, dry stretch and a rather toasty weekend, much needed rain is finally on the way.

We will see rain and some isolated thunderstorms move into northern Iowa, north of Highway 20, later this evening along a slow moving cold front. Overnight, look for rain to expand in coverage to the south and east across eastern Iowa and a second round of showers possible on Monday.

Highs reach the upper 60s early tomorrow afternoon before cooler air takes hold behind the front, knocking us back into the low 60s for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.