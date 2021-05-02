Advertisement

Popular lean cuts of beef to kick off National Beef Month

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - May is National Beef Month!

Forget about sacrificing taste for nutrition. Lean beef is chockful of flavor and it contains ten essential nutrients. To classify as lean, a cut must contain less than 10 grams of total fat, 4.5 grams of saturated fat, and less than 95 milligrams of cholesterol in a 3 ½ ounce serving size.

With over 30 lean cuts of beef, odds are you’ve enjoyed several popular choices. Here are three to put on your menu:

  • The shoulder tender is perfect for grilling, broiling, or even sauteeing, without any waste.
  • 93% lean ground beef provides versatility and quality protein in one convenient package. Use it everywhere from burgers to tacos.
  • The sirloin filet puts an elegant dinner on the table, without the price tag.

For recipes using your favorite cuts of lean beef, head to fareway.com

