Popular lean cuts of beef to kick off National Beef Month

May is National Beef Month!

Forget about sacrificing taste for nutrition. Lean beef is chockful of flavor and it contains ten essential nutrients. To classify as lean, a cut must contain less than 10 grams of total fat, 4.5 grams of saturated fat, and less than 95 milligrams of cholesterol in a 3 ½ ounce serving size.

With over 30 lean cuts of beef, odds are you’ve enjoyed several popular choices. Here are three to put on your menu:

The shoulder tender is perfect for grilling, broiling, or even sauteeing, without any waste.

93% lean ground beef provides versatility and quality protein in one convenient package. Use it everywhere from burgers to tacos.

The sirloin filet puts an elegant dinner on the table, without the price tag.

For recipes using your favorite cuts of lean beef, head to fareway.com

