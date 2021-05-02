One man killed in collision near Decorah on Saturday

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:10 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Pole Line Road south of its intersection with Iawinn Road. Troopers believe that a 2009 Toyota Corolla, operated by Andrew Nesset, 53, of New Richmond, Wisc., was traveling south in the northbound lane, colliding with a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was heading north in that lane.

Nesset, who officials said was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken via ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. The pickup’s driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Police Department, Decorah EMS, Decorah Fire Department, and Don’s Towing assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

