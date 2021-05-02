Advertisement

One man killed in collision near Decorah on Saturday

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 4:10 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Pole Line Road south of its intersection with Iawinn Road. Troopers believe that a 2009 Toyota Corolla, operated by Andrew Nesset, 53, of New Richmond, Wisc., was traveling south in the northbound lane, colliding with a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was heading north in that lane.

Nesset, who officials said was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken via ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. The pickup’s driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Decorah Police Department, Decorah EMS, Decorah Fire Department, and Don’s Towing assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

Man injured in Dubuque County motorcycle accident
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
"Natural High" 5K held in Jones County
“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa on Saturday
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah