New York Giants take former UNI defensive end Elerson Smith

National Team defensive lineman Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa (FCS) (47) runs a drill with...
National Team defensive lineman Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa (FCS) (47) runs a drill with defensive lineman Tarron Jackson of Coastal Carolina (99) during the National Team practice for the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once the fourth round of the NFL Draft started on Saturday, it didn’t take long for a local player to be selected. The New York Giants used the 116th overall pick to select Northern Iowa defensive end Elerson Smith.

Smith was a starter for two seasons for the Panthers and was a disruptive force on the defensive line. He finished with 21.5 career sacks, 14 those came in the 2019 season.

He skipped his senior season when the Missouri Valley Conference decided to push the 2020 season to the spring. He did participate in the Senior Bowl in January, which seemed to boost his overall draft stock.

This is only the fourth time in program history Northern Iowa’s had two players selected in the same NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Spencer Brown was drafted by the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

