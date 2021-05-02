“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jones County’s Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition held its annual “Natural High” 5K on Saturday morning.

Around 25 people ran and walked at Wapsipinicon State Park.

Organizers said the turnout was not as good as past years, but said that they’re happy the event is back after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

The 5K raises money for the coalition and their mission of encouraging healthy habits for young people.

“We’re super excited that today is nice, and we have a nice turnout, and people are here to support our cause of reducing youth substance use, so we’re excited. We’re having a fun, healthy event,” said Jennifer Husmann, Project Coordinator.

The event raised more than $500.

