Advertisement

“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jones County’s Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition held its annual “Natural High” 5K on Saturday morning.

Around 25 people ran and walked at Wapsipinicon State Park.

Organizers said the turnout was not as good as past years, but said that they’re happy the event is back after having to cancel last year because of the pandemic.

The 5K raises money for the coalition and their mission of encouraging healthy habits for young people.

“We’re super excited that today is nice, and we have a nice turnout, and people are here to support our cause of reducing youth substance use, so we’re excited. We’re having a fun, healthy event,” said Jennifer Husmann, Project Coordinator.

The event raised more than $500.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

Man injured in Dubuque County motorcycle accident
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
Immigration rights advocates march in Des Moines
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa on Saturday
StrongHawk competition held at University of Iowa
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah
Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Decorah