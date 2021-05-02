Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Cross EMS services and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Dubuque County on Saturday.

It happened near Holy Cross Road and Schneider Road just after 4:30 P.M.

The single male passenger, whose name is not released at this time, was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and is in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

