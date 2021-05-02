Iowa City man charged with withholding information in murder investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged with allegedly delaying calling 911 after a fatal shooting in February, and then later lying to investigators, according to a criminal complaint filed in Johnson County District Court.

Mazin Mohamedali, 20, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, the Iowa City Police alleged that Mohamedali knew that Sammy Imaedeen Hamed, 22, of Iowa City, was involved in a fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quincy Russom on February 12, 2021. Mohamedali did not immediately call 911 after the shooting, according to the affidavit filed by an officer, and allegedly provided false descriptions of people involved and lied about other aspects of the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The criminal complaint also accused Mohamedali of deleting his cell phone’s call history, along with the Snapchat application, in order to hide information from police. The affidavit also claims that a recorded conversation exists where Mohamedali said he lied to police about who and how many people were involved in the shooting, allegedly to hide the origin of guns that police were investigating.

Mohamedali was arrested in June 2020 by Iowa City Police after protesters, who had taken to marching on city streets following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by former police officer Derek Chauvin, clashed with law enforcement near the Interstate 80 bridge on Dubuque Street. He was charged with unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and trespassing. He later pleaded guilty to just the disorderly conduct charge, with the rest being dismissed, resulting in a requirement to pay court costs but no fine.

Mohamedali was booked at the Johnson County Jail and released a short time later.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.