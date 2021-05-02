Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach

By WESH Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida surfer may need surgery after she was bitten by a shark in an encounter she told her son she’ll “never forget.”

Adrienne Wikso, 64, was on her long board, surfing with friends just after 9 a.m. Friday when a shark bit her on her foot. Volusia County Beach Safety officials say she was in 8 to 10 feet of water at the time.

“She said she saw it and looked it right in the eye, clear as day. Says she’ll never forget it,” said the victim’s son, Derek Wikso.

Derek Wikso says his mother may need surgery to repair fractures in her foot from the deep bite. Based on the wound, doctors estimate the shark was about 4 feet, probably a bull shark.

“Pretty good bite. Looks like she broke her foot. She got the bottom shredded pretty good, top shredded pretty good,” Derek Wikso said.

This is the first reported shark bite of 2021 in New Smyrna Beach. Almost all of Volusia County’s shark bites – typically 8 to 10 bites per year – happen in the area and most by the jetty, where Adrienne Wikso was attacked.

Beach Safety officials say the jetty is one of the best surfing spots on the East Coast and is also home to a smorgasbord of bait fish which bigger fish, like sharks, feed on.

Derek Wikso says his mother is a lifelong surfer who knows the area’s reputation. He doesn’t think her close encounter will keep her out of the waves.

“I think she’ll be back in the water in a couple of months when she’s all healed back up,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two hurt in early-morning motorcycle crash in Linn County
A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul,...
19 more deaths in Iowa with COVID-19 reported as case rate continues decrease
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds removes her face mask before signing an executive order granting...
Reynolds signs new Public Health Disaster proclamation extending current measures another 30 days
City of Dubuque's Housing and Community Development Department on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
Reynolds signs bill allowing landlords to turn away Section 8 tenants
Woman sues city of Cedar Rapids and CRPD Officer after police dog attack

Latest News

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast
Man injured in Dubuque County motorcycle accident
Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Dubuque County
Dems, GOP still at odds over Biden infrastructure plan
"Natural High" 5K held in Jones County
“Natural High” 5K held in Jones County
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home