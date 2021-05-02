Dubuque man accused of stabbing store owner during attempted robbery

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man is accused of stabbing a store owner during an attempted robbery on Friday.

According to the Telegraph Herald, Timothy R. Otis, 52, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, then arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Authorities say Otis entered Central Grocery and Beauty, located 1572 Central Ave., at about 5:55 P.M. on Friday, told the store owner to “empty the register” and then walked around the counter while holding a knife.

Police say Otis then stabbed the store owner in the ribs, but that the store owner fought back, grabbing a nearby power drill and hitting Otis in the face and neck, and then grabbing a nearby plastic display case and hitting Otis over the head with it as well.

Authorities say Otis fled when more customers entered the store. The store owner was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment.

Police were able to track Otis down, finding the trail of blood leading to him and with “an abrasion to the top of his head, a bleeding laceration to the left side of his forehead and a bleeding scratch to his abdomen,” as well as blood on his clothing.

He reportedly told police that he had been jumped in an alleyway but would not provide additional information.

Police say they found a knife with blood on it and a bloody face-covering in a nearby garbage can.

